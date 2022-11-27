Marc Leishman is ‘fine’ with not playing major championships

With the upcoming major season on the horizon, LIV Golf members being eligible for the game’s biggest events has been a hotly debated topic over the last few weeks.

It seems as though one player doesn’t seem fazed by the idea of ​​missing majors.

Marc Leishman, whose best performance at a major was a T-2 at the 2015 Open, spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about the repercussions of joining the Greg Norman-led circuit.

“(Not playing the majors) was one of the things I had to weigh up when I did make the move,” Leishman said ahead of this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. “I’ve played at pretty much all the majors for the last 12 or 13 years. I’ve had my chances. Obviously, I want to play them, but I’m fine not playing them.”

Leishman, who turned 39 on Oct. 24, understands the game is getting younger and his highest level of golf may not stick around much longer.

“I’ve loved my time on the PGA Tour,” he said, “and I certainly enjoyed the transition. That was one of the things that drew me to it. I’m not getting any Younger and you can play golf forever, but you don’t know how high a level you can play at as you get at into your 40s.”

Although he’s come to terms with potentially no longer playing major championships, that doesn’t mean he won’t try to earn his way into fields.

“I’ll try to qualify for the British Open and the US Open and if the world rankings happen, I’d love to get into the Masters,” he said. “If not, I’ll watch it on the TV and hopefully watch Cam (Smith) win it.”