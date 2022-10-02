Marawood volleyball, Merrill football Headline busy Saturday

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) – The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge.

Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In the first matches of the day, Newman lined up against the number one team in D4, Athens. The Cardinals didn’t mess around, jumping out to a commanding lead in set one. They’d win a more contentious set two to Sweep the Bluejays in a Monster win to begin their day. Newman finished the day a perfect 3-0.

Elsewhere, the host team Abbotsford started their day against Assumption. After dropping the first set, the Falcons rallied to win two straight. They would finish their day 2-1, picking up wins over the Royals and Edgar.

Finally, starting off their day, the aforementioned Edgar Wildcats lined up against Chequamegon. The Wildcats raced out to a quick win in set one, before facing a stiffer challenge in set two. However, Edgar topped the Screaming Eagles in straight sets.

In football, the Merrill Bluejays celebrated Homecoming by welcoming in Hayward. The Bluejays led 20-0 at Halftime and kept the defense rolling in the second half. Brayden Pieper picked up an early interception to preserve the shutout. Hayward bounced back to score a touchdown, but in the fourth quarter, Nathan Brzoznowski put the game to rest with a long touchdown run. Merrill ended up winning convincingly on their Homecoming 28-6.

