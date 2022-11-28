Marauders kick off the new basketball season

FOR HUB CITY TIMES

MARSHFIELD — After a 2020-21 season lost to a pandemic, and a 2021-22 season that finished with just six players, the UWSP-Marshfield Marauders men’s basketball team returns at full strength with a 15-man roster for 2022-23.

The team has three returning players – senior Mike Birkley (guard, Milwaukee), sophomore Dee’Andre Vance (guard, St. Louis) and sophomore Jake Skroch (forward, Stratford). Local names you might recognize are Carston Freis (Marshfield), Brennan Peterson (Pittsville), Caleb Rucker (Spencer), and Skroch. The roster is rounded out with players from Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota.

Home games cost just $2. Games are also streamed live on Facebook via the team’s page.

Prior to the holiday break, Marshfield has a three-game home stand. The Marauders host Gogebic Community College on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 pm, UWSP-Wausau on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:15 pm and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:15 pm After that, Marshfield will be off until Wednesday, Jan. 4, when the Marauders host Concordia University WI JV at 6 pm The game is one of nine on Marshfield’s schedule for January, and one of just four home games during the month.

FRONT ROW: (left to right): (2) Carston Freis, (10) Anthony Anderson, (21) Prince Nde, (5) Brennen Peterson, (30) Caleb Rucker, (1) Mark Shaw, (33) Anari Patton , (11) Dee’Andre Vance BACK ROW: Assistant Coach Jared Ystad, (3) Mike Birkley, (34) Tavonas Troupe, (15) Jake Skroch, (52) Zack Forker, (22) Cameron O’Neal, (20 ) Hannief Hannah, (23) Austin Brooks, Head Coach Brent Ystad