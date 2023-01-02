Marathon County Public Library sets story time dates for January

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place than your local library.

The Marathon County Public Library has numerous Storytime events in the month of January to get your little ones interested in books. Several events feature songs, games, puppets and crafts.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)

Bouncing Babies Story Time

Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time! Babies will sit in a caregiver’s lap and enjoy songs and rhymes while Bouncing along! We will share nursery rhymes, songs and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered afterwards for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and under.

Tue., January 3, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., January 10, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., January 17, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., January 24, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., January 31, 10:00-10:30 am

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thurs., January 5, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., January 12, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., January 19, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., January 26, 10:00-10:30 am

Tales for Tots

Little Movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers! We will meet every Monday morning to read interactive stories, sing songs together and have a lot of fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children ages 2-4 acquire fundamental knowledge such as shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way! Children must attend with a caregiver.

Mon., January 9, 10:00-10:30 am

Mon., January 23, 10:00-10:30 am

Mon., January 30, 10:00-10:30 am

Play and Learn

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project.. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about! Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

Wed., January 4, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., January 11, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., January 18, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., January 25, 10:00-11:00 am

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Mon., January 23, 10:30-11:00 am

Mon., January 30, 10:30-11:00 am

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tue., January 3, 11:00-11:30 am

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tue., January 3, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., January 10, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., January 17, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., January 24, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., January 31, 10:30-11:00 am

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thurs., January 5, 10:30-11:15 am

Thurs., January 12, 10:30-11:15 am

Thurs., January 19, 10:30-11:15 am

Thurs., January 26, 10:30-11:15 am

Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Wed., January 11, 10:30-11:00 am

Wed., January 25, 10:30-11:00 am

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tue., January 3, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., January 17, 10:30-11:00 am

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Wed., January 4, 10:30-11:00 am

Wed., January 11, 10:30-11:00 am

Wed., January 18, 10:30-11:00 am

Wed., January 25, 10:30-11:00 am

