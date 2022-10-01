Marathon Co. Public Library October story time dates

WAUSAU – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place to turn than your local Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) location. Story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craftmaking, too!

MCPL has numerous recurring story times scheduled throughout October at all nine of its locations, allowing families across the county to easily attend no matter where they live. The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tue., October 4, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., October 6, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., October 11, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., October 13, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., October 18, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., October 20, 10:00-10:30 am

Tue., October 25, 10:00-10:30 am

Thurs., October 27, 10:00-10:30 am

Play and Learn

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project.. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about! Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

Wed., October 5, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., October 12, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., October 19, 10:00-11:00 am

Wed., October 26, 10:00-11:00 am

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)



Family Story Time

Mon., October 3, 10:30-11:00 am

Mon., October 17, 10:30-11:00 am

Mon., October 31, 10:30-11:00 am

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)



Family Story Time

Tue., October 4, 11:00-11:30 am

Tue., October 18, 11:00-11:30 am

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)



Outdoor Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tue., October 4, 10:30-11:00 am

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)



Outdoor Family Story Time

Thurs., October 6, 10:30-11:15 am

Thurs., October 20, 10:30-11:15 am

Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)



Outdoor Family Story Time

Wed., October 26, 10:30-11:00 am

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)



Family Story Time

Tue., October 4, 10:30-11:00 am

Tue., October 18, 10:30-11:00 am

Spencer Branch (105 S. Park St., Spencer)



Family Story Time

Wed., October 12, 3:30-4:00 pm

Wed., October 26, 3:30-4:00 pm

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)



Family Story Time

Wed., October 12, 10:30-11:30 am

Wed., October 19, 10:30-11:30 am

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.