Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title

Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI’s Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Class C Team Scores were as follows

1. Maranacook – 334

2. St. Dom’s 343

3. Dexter – 348

4. Fort Kent – 359

5. Mattanawcook Academy – 372

T6 – Spruce Mountain and GSA – 376

8. – Kents Hill – 381

9. Fort Fairfield – 386

10. Monmouth – 391

11. Winthrop – 400

12. Central Aroostook – 436

The Top 20 Boy’s individual scores were

1. Owen Moore – MCI 73

2. Wyatt Folsom – Maranacook 74

T3. Carson Prout – Washington, Trevor Dolbier – Rangley 76

T5. Alex Grimaldi – Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall – St. Dom’s 77

7. Brayden Irish – Mattanawcook Academy 78

8. Chase Farnsworth – Dexter 79

9. Michael Bruce – Fort Fairfield 82

10. Ben Bourgoin – Dexter 83

T11 – Sheppard Brown – Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding – Orono 84

T13 – Kaden Theriault – Fort Kent, Ben Jewett – Maranacook, David Tuttle – Hodgdon 85

16. Brandon Chilton – Maranacook 86

T17 – Tyler Spugnardi – Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty – Dexter, Erik Jones – St. Dom’s, Nick Pelletier – NYA 87

Girls Flight

1. Jillian Plamondon – MCI 92

2. Maddy Prokopius – NYA 95

3. Reese Beaudoin – Monmouth 100

4.Elsa Theobold – Bucksport 107

T5. Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe-Winthrop 108

7. Laurel Sleeper – Mt. Abraham 109

8. Elaine Yi – Kents Hill 110

9. Laela Heino – GSA 112

10 Grace Levesque – Monmouth 113

11. Molly Graham – Mattanawcook 116

12. Claire Prescott – Houlton 123

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3832653