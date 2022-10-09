Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title
Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI’s Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
The Class C Team Scores were as follows
- 1. Maranacook – 334
- 2. St. Dom’s 343
- 3. Dexter – 348
- 4. Fort Kent – 359
- 5. Mattanawcook Academy – 372
- T6 – Spruce Mountain and GSA – 376
- 8. – Kents Hill – 381
- 9. Fort Fairfield – 386
- 10. Monmouth – 391
- 11. Winthrop – 400
- 12. Central Aroostook – 436
The Top 20 Boy’s individual scores were
- 1. Owen Moore – MCI 73
- 2. Wyatt Folsom – Maranacook 74
- T3. Carson Prout – Washington, Trevor Dolbier – Rangley 76
- T5. Alex Grimaldi – Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall – St. Dom’s 77
- 7. Brayden Irish – Mattanawcook Academy 78
- 8. Chase Farnsworth – Dexter 79
- 9. Michael Bruce – Fort Fairfield 82
- 10. Ben Bourgoin – Dexter 83
- T11 – Sheppard Brown – Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding – Orono 84
- T13 – Kaden Theriault – Fort Kent, Ben Jewett – Maranacook, David Tuttle – Hodgdon 85
- 16. Brandon Chilton – Maranacook 86
- T17 – Tyler Spugnardi – Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty – Dexter, Erik Jones – St. Dom’s, Nick Pelletier – NYA 87
To see all the Individual Scores click HERE
Girls Flight
- 1. Jillian Plamondon – MCI 92
- 2. Maddy Prokopius – NYA 95
- 3. Reese Beaudoin – Monmouth 100
- 4.Elsa Theobold – Bucksport 107
- T5. Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe-Winthrop 108
- 7. Laurel Sleeper – Mt. Abraham 109
- 8. Elaine Yi – Kents Hill 110
- 9. Laela Heino – GSA 112
- 10 Grace Levesque – Monmouth 113
- 11. Molly Graham – Mattanawcook 116
- 12. Claire Prescott – Houlton 123
https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3832653
