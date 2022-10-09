Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title – MCI’s Owen Moore Wins Class C Individual Title

Maranacook won the Class C State Team Golf Title while MCI’s Owen Moore shot a 1 over par 73 to win the Class C Individual Championship on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Class C Team Scores were as follows

  • 1. Maranacook – 334
  • 2. St. Dom’s 343
  • 3. Dexter – 348
  • 4. Fort Kent – 359
  • 5. Mattanawcook Academy – 372
  • T6 – Spruce Mountain and GSA – 376
  • 8. – Kents Hill – 381
  • 9. Fort Fairfield – 386
  • 10. Monmouth – 391
  • 11. Winthrop – 400
  • 12. Central Aroostook – 436

The Top 20 Boy’s individual scores were

  • 1. Owen Moore – MCI 73
  • 2. Wyatt Folsom – Maranacook 74
  • T3. Carson Prout – Washington, Trevor Dolbier – Rangley 76
  • T5. Alex Grimaldi – Spruce Mountain, Garrett Kendall – St. Dom’s 77
  • 7. Brayden Irish – Mattanawcook Academy 78
  • 8. Chase Farnsworth – Dexter 79
  • 9. Michael Bruce – Fort Fairfield 82
  • 10. Ben Bourgoin – Dexter 83
  • T11 – Sheppard Brown – Blue Hill Harbor, Ellis Spaulding – Orono 84
  • T13 – Kaden Theriault – Fort Kent, Ben Jewett – Maranacook, David Tuttle – Hodgdon 85
  • 16. Brandon Chilton – Maranacook 86
  • T17 – Tyler Spugnardi – Spruce Mountain, Ethan Doherty – Dexter, Erik Jones – St. Dom’s, Nick Pelletier – NYA 87

To see all the Individual Scores click HERE

Girls Flight

  • 1. Jillian Plamondon – MCI 92
  • 2. Maddy Prokopius – NYA 95
  • 3. Reese Beaudoin – Monmouth 100
  • 4.Elsa Theobold – Bucksport 107
  • T5. Abby Theriault-Mattanawcook, Riley Fyfe-Winthrop 108
  • 7. Laurel Sleeper – Mt. Abraham 109
  • 8. Elaine Yi – Kents Hill 110
  • 9. Laela Heino – GSA 112
  • 10 Grace Levesque – Monmouth 113
  • 11. Molly Graham – Mattanawcook 116
  • 12. Claire Prescott – Houlton 123

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3832653

