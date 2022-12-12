Maradona to Ronaldo: Who are the goal scorers in the FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

The FIFA World Cup has seen some brilliant semifinal goals historically, from Diego Maradona’s brace against Belgium to Roberto Baggio’s stunner against Bulgaria in 1994.

The World Cup, starting in 1930, saw a number of changes in its format over the years, with semifinals being introduced in 1982. Till 1978, teams qualified for the Finals after group stages, the first and second round respectively.

So far, 10 semifinals have been played and 48 goals have been scored, which includes Brazil’s infamous 1-7 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will see the semifinals be played between Argentina and Croatia in the first match and France and Morocco in the next, in Qatar.

Here is a list of the goalscorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals so far:

1982 FIFA World Cup

Poland 0-2 Italy (Paolo Rossi 22′, 73′)

West Germany 3-3 France (Pierre Littbarski 17′, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 102′, Klaus Fischer 108′ – Michel Platini 26′ (P), Marius Tresor 92′, Alain Giresse 98′)

1986 FIFA World Cup

France 0-2 West Germany (Andreas Brehme 9′, Rudi Voller 89′)

Argentina 2-0 Belgium (Diego Maradona 51′, 63′)

10 – Diego Maradona was involved in 10 goals at the 1986 World Cup (5 goals, 5 assists), no player has been involved in as many goals in a single men’s World Cup since. Greatest. pic.twitter.com/GxXKga57oP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2020

1990 FIFA World Cup

Argentina 1-1 Italy (Claudio Caniggia 67′ – Salvatore Schillaci 17′)

West Germany 1-1 England (Andreas Brehme 60′ – Gary Lineker 80′)

1994 FIFA World Cup

Bulgaria 1-2 Italy (Hristo Stoichkov 44′ (P) – Roberto Baggio 21′, 25′)

Sweden 0-1 Brazil (Romario 80′)

1998 FIFA World Cup

Brazil 1-1 Netherlands (Ronaldo 46′ – Patrick Kluivert 87′)

France 2-1 Croatia (Lilian Thuram 47′, 70′ – Davor Suker 46′)

8 JULY 1998: Lilian Thuram scores his only two international goals (142 caps) as 🇫🇷 France beat 🇭🇷 Croatia 2-1 in the #WorldCup semi-finals. Greatest ever goalscoring performance by a defender in a big game? 🤔 #UCLpic.twitter.com/jzm0rfTvRz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 15, 2018

2002 FIFA World Cup

Germany 1-0 South Korea (Michael Ballack 75′)

Brazil 1-0 Turkey (Ronaldo 49′)

Ronaldo of Brazil celebrates scoring the equalizing goal against Turkey during the second half during the Brazil v Turkey, Group C, World Cup Group Stage match played at the Ulsan-Munsu World Cup Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea on June 3, 2002. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



2006 FIFA World Cup

Germany 0-2 Italy (Fabio Grosso 119′, Alessandro Del Piero 120+1′)

Portugal 0-1 France (Zinedine Zidane 33′ (P))

2010 FIFA World Cup

Uruguay 2-3 Netherlands (Diego Forlan 41′, Alvaro Pereira 90+2′ – Giovanni van Bronckhorst 18′, Wesley Sneijder 70′, Arjen Robben 73′)

Germany 0-1 Spain (Carles Puyol 73′)

2014 FIFA World Cup

Brazil 1-7 Germany (Oscar 90′ – Thomas Muller 11′, Miroslav Klose 23′, Toni Kroos 24′, 26′, Sami Khedira 29′, Andre Schurrle 69′, 79′)

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

2018 FIFA World Cup

France 1-0 Belgium (Samuel Umtiti 51′)

Croatia 2-1 England (Ivan Perisic 68′, Mario Mandzukic 109′ – Keiran Trippier 5′)