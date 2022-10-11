Mara Albar’s Goal Gives the Europeans Comeback Win ▷ SportsBrief.com

Nigeria’s Under 17 team known as the Flamingos on Tuesday evening, 11 October, kicked off their campaign at the 2022 World Cup in India on a losing note as they were beaten 2-1 by Germany.

The Flamingos went into this encounter with boosted morale having been talked to by the new NFF president Ibrahim Gusau for them to make Nigerians proud.

They started their match impressively and waited until the 28th minute when Miracle Usani scored from a free kick to give Nigeria the lead.

Nigeria vs Germany: Mara Albar’s goal gives the Europeans a comeback win. Photo by Masashi Hara

Nigerian ladies took their lead to the dressing room after the 45th minute with their fans expecting them to shine in the second half.

When did Germany score their goals against Nigeria?

Germany got their equalizer from a well-worked corner kick scored by Stoldt and minutes later, Mara Albar scored the second goal which eventually turned into the winning goal for the Europeans.

Nigeria will take on New Zealand in their second game on Friday, October 14, and Coach Bankole Olowookere and his Wards must get a good result if they want to remain in the tournament.

Oliseh gives big condition for him to Coach the Super Eagles again

Earlier, Sports Brief had reported how former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh stated clearly that he could still return as the Coach of the Super Eagles only if his terms and conditions are met by the NFF chiefs.

NFF Chiefs are the ones in charge of all football matters in Nigeria and they are saddled with the responsibility of hiring coaches for all the national teams.

Oliseh was hired as the Super Eagles Coach in 2015 by the former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, but his reign as the gaffer of the three-time African Champions did not last.

The former midfielder spent only eight months as Coach of the Super Eagles before he walked away and was replaced with Gernot Rohr.

When Oliseh tendered his resignation, he made it clear that he was no longer comfortable working with the Nigerian Football Federation chiefs.

