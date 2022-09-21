MAPS raises more than $68,000 Chip-In for Charity Golf Tournament, expands operations of Senior Center to 5 days a week

CAMBRIDGE – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) raised more than $68,000 at the fifth edition of its Chip In for Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the MAPS Senior Center in Cambridge, which took place on Sept. 15 at the Sandy Burr Golf Course in Wayland, Mass.

The funds will allow the health and social services organization to expand the operations of the center to five days per week, instead of the current four.

The event, co-chaired by Rui Domingos, President and CEO of MIT Federal Credit Union, and Walter Sousa, owner of Inman Square Wine and Spirits, gathered approximately 120 community members, business leaders, volunteers and supporters.

“We are beyond grateful for the outstanding support of the many businesses, community leaders, and volunteers that helped make this year’s tournament a great success,” said Rui Domingos.

“It was incredible to see friends and supporters having a fun time playing golf while helping to make a difference in the lives of many Seniors in our community,” added Walter Sousa.

MAPS Chief Executive Officer Paulo Pinto said the MAPS team is very grateful for the contributions and generosity of all sponsors, donors, and golfers who helped the organization reach its #5years5days goal.

“Thanks to the help of so many community members, we are now able to open the Senior Center in Cambridge for five days a week and give our beloved Seniors the attention they deserve,” he said.

The tournament was presented by Anniversary Sponsor Dunkin’ franchise owner Couto Management Group and Sponsored at the Titanium level by Auxzillium IT Services and Solutions, Brite Builders Incorporated, East Cambridge Savings Bank, MIT Federal Credit Union, Naveo Credit Union, and Rocco’s Restaurant and Bar .

The best foursome of the tournament was composed of Humberto Oliveira, Richard Carty, Wally Pennerman, and Ken Crossen.

In second place were Andrew Gumbus, Sean Donlon, Brian Grzesiuk, and Sean Homem.

The third place went to Walter Sousa, Joseph Sousa, Zique Sousa, and Jake Sousa.

Tournament trophies were presented to the winners by Anniversary Sponsor Couto Management Group, represented by its president Salvi Couto.

Tyler Rogers (Men’s) and Lisa Mandel (Women’s) had the longest drives of the tournament, while Mario Brum (Men’s) and Clara Michaud (Women’s) got the ball closest to the pin.

A beverage cart made the rounds throughout the day, Sponsored by S&F Concrete, and lunch boxes were provided to all players, courtesy of Inman Sq. Wine & Spirits, Riverside Management Group LLC, and Brum Flooring.

At hole 10, players could taste Delicious wines donated by Wine Sponsor MS Walker. The Luncheon Banquet took place after the tournament, Sponsored by Metalstone Technologies, and Pacheco Jewelers.

The tournament was also made possible by the support of dozens of other donors.

The MAPS Senior Center in Cambridge will soon be open Mondays through Fridays. The center is a linguistically and culturally competent space designed to prevent isolation and promote wellness through case management and daily social and recreational activities, including exercise classes, arts and crafts, educational programs, and nutritional meals.

MAPS has served the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts and others since 1970. The organization offers many free health and social services through its six offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.