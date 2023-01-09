Maples to Sponsor Museum of Literature Ireland programmes

Pictured (left–right): Maples and Calder managing partner Peter Stapleton and CSR committee chair Alma O’Sullivan with MoLI director Simon O’Connor

The Maples Group has announced a new sponsorship deal with the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) to support the development and expansion of the museum’s innovative learning programs for students at all levels in Ireland.

Under the new partnership, Maples will become the main sponsor of MoLI’s ‘Shut Your Eyes and See!’ program that supports teachers with curricular art strands, literacy and the personal and creative development of students.

‘Shut Your Eyes and See!’ was originally launched in September 2019 and was initially only made available to primary school children; however, with sponsorship from the Maples Group, MoLI can now expand the enriching program to secondary level schools across Ireland.

The program complements a number of Maples’ other CSR initiatives such as its student mentoring program, in association with basis.point and Business in the Community, which includes volunteers from all levels in the organization who encourage students to remain in education and inspire them on the wide range of career options available.

MoLI, which was launched in 2019, is one of Ireland’s newest attractions and celebrates Ireland’s unrivaled literary pedigree and its international influence. MoLI is also well known for its revolutionary and inspiring learning programs in collaboration with local DEIS and SEN schools, which it hosts in its state-of-the-art learning center located within the museum.

Peter Stapleton, managing partner at Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLP, said: “The Maples Group is extremely proud to partner with MoLI as part of our exciting CSR programme. We look forward to working closely together over the years to further support the development of their learning programs.

“As Ireland’s largest international law firm and a significant employer of graduates, we recognize the importance of supporting and encouraging innovation among students at all levels. MoLI’s innovative approach to showcasing the best of Irish literary works and its commitment to developing unique learning experiences is to be highly commended.”

Simon O’Connor, director at MoLI, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Maples Group as a partner on our Learning programme. MoLI is a museum for everyone and, since opening, we have particularly placed young people and access at the heart of our work.

“With the support and input of our neighbors in the Maples Group, we are excited to further expand the ambition, reach and efficacy of the Shut Your Eyes and See! program.”