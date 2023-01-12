Maple Leafs Overcome Auston Matthews-Less Power Play with Game-Winning Goal From Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs had all kinds of difficulty executing the power play against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

But they finally cashed in when needed when Mitch Marner clapped his stick at William Nylander to receive a pass at a wide-open net to beat Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros for what ended up being the game-winner.

