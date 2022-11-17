Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto is 6-2-1 in home games and 9-5-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 46 allowed.

New Jersey is 13-3-0 overall and 6-1-0 in road games. The Devils have a +21 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 39 given up.

The Matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Bunting led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has four goals and 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has eight goals and nine assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 10-0-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), TJ Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out ( neck).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .