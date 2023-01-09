Maple Leafs’ Conor Timmins Scores First NHL Goal in Game Against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — It’s been a long road to his first NHL goal, but Conor Timmins is finally on the board.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman took a shot from the right point and beat Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart for a goal that put his team up 3-1 in the second period.

