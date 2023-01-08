Many linebacker Tackett Curtis earns top LSWA award

Already headed to California to begin classes at USC, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made history in his home state this week by receiving the highest Honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association – Louisiana Mr. Football.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Enforcer becomes the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the LSWA began awarding the Mr. Football recognition in 1995. He joins a Stellar list of previous honorees that includes Leonard Fournette, Ryan Perrilloux, Brock Berlin and Derek Stingley. He’s the second Mr. Football to choose USC, joining John Curtis running back Joe McKnight in 2006.

The Nephew of Many Coach Jess Curtis and son of principal Moses Curtis, Tackett Curtis led the Tigers to four consecutive trips to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Championship games. Many won the Class 2A title in 2020 in Northwestern’s Turpin Stadium, just a 25-minute drive up the road from Many. And Curtis capped his Sterling career with a Non-Select Division III title a couple of weeks ago in New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome.

He selected USC last summer after narrowing his 40-plus offers to the Trojans, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

“There wasn’t a linebacker in the country we wanted more than Tackett Curtis,” USC Coach Lincoln Riley said in his signing day news conference. “I think he’s the best inside linebacker in the country. There’s not one I would take over him.”

Serving as the Tigers’ quarterback this past season, as well as linebacker/safety and as a kick returner, Curtis compiled 112 tackles, including 16 for a loss, six sacks and three interceptions this season. He also rushed for 1,115 yards with 11 touchdowns, including two in the state championship game against Union Parish. The title game MVP was a finalist for the high school Butkus Award, which recognizes the top linebacker nationally.

“He’s kinda like a little John Rambo — he doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Jess Curtis said. “He just does his job. He doesn’t like the limelight. He likes to play and play hard, and he’s done it the right way. He was always in the weight room at night, lifting, not for any fanfare — he just wants to be better.”

Curtis has won a multitude of awards during his career, including LSWA 2A Defensive Player of the Year Accolades as well as All-District 3-2A honors since arriving on the Sabine Parish football scene as a quiet, gangly freshman with a big upside. Moses Curtis said Tackett’s great-grandfather, the late Leonard O’Neal Tackett, had a rough and rowdy past that might help explain some of Tackett’s grit on the gridiron.

“Papaw Tackett’s whole family is a bunch of Texas Outlaws that came from Waco,” Moses said. “They grew up hard and were into the Bonnie and Clyde family. That side of the family was tied into Bonnie. They were some interesting people.”

Papaw Tackett was the first on his side of the family to attend, and graduate, from college. He earned a doctorate as a chiropractor, built a car from scratch and could fly an airplane. His great-grandson and namesake hits like a Mack truck, has made just one “B” in 12 years of school and is now Pursuing a degree from one of the top Universities in the country.

That apple apparently hasn’t fallen far.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football winners

2022: Tackett Curtis, Many

2021: Landry Lyddy, Calvary Baptist

2020: Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian

2019: Christian Westcott, Lakeshore

2018: Derek Stingley Jr., The Dunham School

2017: Anthony “Pooka” Williams, Hahnville

2016: Keytaon Thompson, Landry-Walker

2015: Lindsey Scott, Zachary

2014: Deshawn Capers-Smith, Warren Easton

2013: Leonard Fournette, St. Augustine

2012: John Diarse, Neville

2011: Landon Collins, Dutchtown

2010: Anthony Johnson, O. Perry Walker

2009: Gavin Webster, Lutcher

2008: Blake Matherne, Belle Chasse

2007: Randall Mackey, Bastrop

2006: Joe McKnight, John Curtis

2005: Charles Scott, Jonesboro-Hodge

2004: Ryan Perrilloux, East St. John

2003: Chris Markey, Jesuit

2002: Robert Lane, Neville

2001: Jason Miller, Iota

2000: Byron Robertson, St. Thomas Aquinas

1999: Brock Berlin, Evangel

1998: Bradie James, West Monroe

1997: Adam McConathy, West Monroe

1996: Travis Minor, Baton Rouge-Catholic

1995: Cecil Collins, Leesville