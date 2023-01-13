Manual volleyball’s Nya Bunton takes home Gatorade Player of the Year

Manual High School senior Nya Bunton has been named the Gatorade Kentucky Volleyball Player of the Year.

Bunton previously was named Ms. Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association and an Under Armor All-American.

The Gatorade award recognizes “athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field,” according to a news release.

Bunton, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, posted 578 kills, 104 digs, 53 blocks and 52 aces this season while helping the Crimsons go 32-8 and reach the Seventh Region Championship match. She has signed with Texas.

More high school sports:How Manual boys basketball hopes to pull off LIT upset without 2024 prospect Damone King

More high school sports:Bracket set for girls Louisville Invitational Tournament; Sacred Heart Picks up No. 1 seed

Off the court, Bunton has a 3.89 grade-point average and volunteered locally writing thank-you cards and assembling care packages for workers at nursing homes during the height of the pandemic. She also has donated her time as a member of the Junior Volleyball Association Social Justice Task Force, which seeks to foster an inclusive environment in the sport.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.