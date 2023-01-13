Manual volleyball’s Nya Bunton takes home Gatorade Player of the Year

Manual High School senior Nya Bunton has been named the Gatorade Kentucky Volleyball Player of the Year.

Bunton previously was named Ms. Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association and an Under Armor All-American.

The Gatorade award recognizes “athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field,” according to a news release.

Bunton, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, posted 578 kills, 104 digs, 53 blocks and 52 aces this season while helping the Crimsons go 32-8 and reach the Seventh Region Championship match. She has signed with Texas.

