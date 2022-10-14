Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Launched Into Space: The NBA World Reacts

DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 14: Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In 16 NBA seasons, Manu Ginobili reached the highest of highs, winning four NBA titles with the Spurs and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina. But while Ginobili conquered the world, his Merchandise has now conquered space.

A video shared by NBA Latin America shows an Autographed No. 20 Ginobili Spurs jersey being launched into space. Upon breaching the atmosphere, a camera shows the jersey circling around the earth.

The video has over 165,000 views and 5,300 likes with over 700 shares. Ginobili certainly found it incredible, taking to Twitter and writing “Whaaaaaat? That’s pretty cool!” in both English and Spanish.

Fans of Ginobili absolutely loved to see the icon get his jersey viewed from space too. Here are some of the highlights:

Born in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, Ginobili came from a family of basketball players and learned the game from his father, who coached the game locally.

Ginobili went pro as a teenager and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft. After playing a few years abroad in Italy, Ginobili joined the Spurs as a backup in 2002, but rapidly improved as the 2002-03 season went on.

The rest is history: Ginobili won the starting job, became the team’s starting shooting guard for the next decade and spent another decade as their sixth-man.

Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.