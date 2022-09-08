Mansfield University Sprint football team adds two new Assistant coaches | News, Sports, Jobs

MANSFIELD – Fifth-year Coach John Evans announced the hiring of Joey Delgardo and Chandler Czarnota as Assistant coaches on the Mansfield University Sprint football team.

“The addition of Chandler to the staff brings a guy that came out of a winning program and knows what it takes to succeed,” Evans said. “Joey was a player for us before he graduated who brings a wealth of defensive knowledge to the staff.”

Czarnota, who will Coach the WRs and special teams, joins the Mounties after concluding a successful five-year career with NCAA DIII Anna Maria College from 2017-21. Czarnota started a program-record tying 40 consecutive games at long snapper, where he helped lead Anna Maria to an ECFC Championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021.

Czarnota graduated from Anna Maria College with a Bachelor of science degree in fire science in 2021, while also earning a minor in emergency management.

A five-year member of the Mountaineer Sprint football program, Delgardo joins the staff as a linebacker coach. The Washingtonville, NY native played in a career-high six games as a sophomore in 2018, where he finished the season with tackles in multiple games. Despite battling injuries for the remainder of his career, Delgardo remained a key component to the program as both a mentor and leader.