Mansfield students’ art decorates the White House

December 27—MANSFIELD — Mansfield Elementary School students helped ring in the holiday season at the White House by sending in their self portrait ornaments to decorate Christmas trees at the State Dining Room.

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) collaborated with First Lady Jill Biden to feature students of the 2022 State Teachers of the Year as part of this year’s White House holiday decor.

Each year, the 50 states, US territories, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity select outstanding educators to serve as state teachers of the year, from whom a selection committee chooses Finalists and, ultimately, the national teacher of the year .

More than 400 students’ self portraits were transformed into ornaments and are currently on display in the State Dining Room, which is themed We the Children, and designed to ensure children see themselves in the White House holiday display. The ornaments included ones designed by first grade students of Kim King, an art teacher at Mansfield Elementary School and the 2022 Connecticut Teacher of the Year.

The self portrait ornaments were made by students from 26 teachers of the year, US territories, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

It’s Dec. 11, 22 of this year’s state teachers of the year traveled to the White House to see their students Featured in the White House holiday d?cor.

King was thrilled to see her students’ self portraits displayed in the White House.

“It was really cool to see our students’ work in such a historical place and a place where hopefully they can see themselves in the future,” King said.

King added her students were also overjoyed that their work was in the White House.

“When I told them they were in the [ president’s] private residence, one class cheered, they jumped up and down,” King said. “They were just so excited to hear that.”

Follow the Chronicle on Twitter — @ theCTChronicle.