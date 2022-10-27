Mansfield-based arts center cuts ribbon on newly renovated venue | Local News

MANSFIELD — Area dignitaries and supporters of the arts cut the ribbon Wednesday on the newly renovated Mass Arts Center, a venue that offers the local community and beyond everything from theater to music to art to education.

The center, formerly the Mass Music and Arts Society, on South Main Street welcomed government and other officials to celebrate the event and tour the facility.

