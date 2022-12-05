Mansfield Art Center project cops major award at Cleveland event

When coming up with ideas for the Mansfield Art Center’s expansion project, David Thompson wanted to complement what was already there.

The existing gallery and education wing were a modern historic structure designed by Don Hisaka and built in 1970. The design won a Progressive Architecture National Citation Award in 1971.

Now the expansion project has a major award of its own.

At the recent AIA Cleveland Design Awards, Perspectus garnered an Honor Award. Thompson is the director of design for Perspectus.

“It was the highest award of the evening,” they said. “It was exciting for me and everyone at the office.”

Whitten recommended Cleveland firm for expansion project

George Whitten, executive director of the art center, recommended Perspectus for the project after talking to a glass-blowing colleague in Cleveland.

The Classroom expansion would be for glass-blowing and ceramics, the so-called fire arts.

Making the project possible was the Art Rising campaign, which generated $3.1 million.

According to the project description, the design team went in a direction contrary to the client’s initial suggestion. Instead of imitating and integrating with the existing building, the plan called for touching the existing structure lightly and providing a harmonious contrast to the existing forms.

“We kind of started off with a conceptual plan,” Thompson said. “We were looking at the whole facility.”

The ceramic and glass arts studio serves as an extension of the existing education studios, stretching an existing circulation axis and reimagining how the spaces can be flexible and adaptable.

Large kilns and ovens that would have disrupted the floor plan of the original layout were accommodated in the new structure.

“I feel good about the project and how things turned out,” Whitten said. “It’s operating beautifully.”

Not to say that there weren’t issues. The project took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expansion features gray ceramic tile

While the original structure is white, the expansion is gray ceramic tile.

“The building is gray so that the new part doesn’t overpower the concept of the original building,” Whitten said.

They told Chriss Harris, who chaired the Art Rising campaign, about his idea for using a ceramic tile exterior. Harris noted it would be awfully expensive.

“I told her to raise more money,” Whitten said with a laugh.

The other major part of the project was a Pavilion for workshops, classes, rentals and community use.

Thompson said there was a lot of work to do.

“You looked out, and they had a pop-up tent,” he said of the “before” part of the project. “We’ve provided the green space that Dan Hisaka deserved.”

According to the project description, the existing site had become slightly overgrown. Designers enhanced the Perimeter Landscaping and planted new trees in conjunction with the reconfigured site.

Dan Seckel was the local architect coordinating with the expansion.

“They helped fight for what was important for the project,” Thompson said.

Whitten approved.

“The building turned out just the way we wanted it,” he said.

It was the way Perspectus wanted it, too. Founded in the early 2000s, the Cleveland firm employs about 50 people.

“We’re a design-focused firm that does a lot of health-care work,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of the nature of the work we’re involved in.

“We’re kind of all over the map. The only thing we don’t do a lot of is K-12 (buildings).”

[email protected]

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill