Mansfield Art Center project cops major award at Cleveland event

When coming up with ideas for the Mansfield Art Center’s expansion project, David Thompson wanted to complement what was already there.

The existing gallery and education wing were a modern historic structure designed by Don Hisaka and built in 1970. The design won a Progressive Architecture National Citation Award in 1971.

Now the expansion project has a major award of its own.

At the recent AIA Cleveland Design Awards, Perspectus garnered an Honor Award. Thompson is the director of design for Perspectus.

“It was the highest award of the evening,” they said. “It was exciting for me and everyone at the office.”

Whitten recommended Cleveland firm for expansion project

George Whitten, executive director of the art center, recommended Perspectus for the project after talking to a glass-blowing colleague in Cleveland.

