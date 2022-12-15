Manor boys basketball gets defensive in rivalry win over LBJ

MANOR — When John A. Smith took over the Manor boys basketball program this offseason, one thing immediately stood out about the new Mustangs coach.

“He doesn’t even care about the offensive end; he doesn’t care about any shots you take,” Manor junior guard Alan Guyton said. “He’s all about that defense.”

Standing next to Guyton after host Manor pulled away from LBJ for a 62-39 nondistrict win on Tuesday, Smith chuckled at his guard’s description. But he didn’t disagree. Like any hoops coach, Smith understands that steady stops lead to stellar shots on the other end of the court. That dedication to defense has Manor on a roll entering its District 25-6A opener Friday at McNeil.

