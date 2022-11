MANISTEE – Manistee volleyball was swept by Benzie Central during the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal on Monday evening, losing 25-15, 25-22 and 25-20.

The Chippewas never gave up and led the Huskies in all three sets at one point, including a highly competitive second set.

“I told the girls to be proud of where they came from,” Chips Coach Anna Shoemaker said. “When we first played Benzie at the beginning of the season, it wasn’t pretty. These girls came back, and they gave Benzie a run for their money, and it was absolutely down to the wire every single time.

“They poured everything they had into it, and I’m 100% proud of where they are today.”

Shoemaker added Manistee continued to fight even when they were down two sets and on the brink of losing the third.

“If there’s a chance to get that ball, they’re going to go after it,” she said. “If they could get up and play it in the mezzanine, they would.

“I have zero doubts about that. I’m so proud of where they are now … to come back against them, and yeah, it might have been three sets, but it was very close each time, and that’s huge compared to where we started.”

Shoemaker continued to praise the Chippewas development, saying they found ways past critical mental blocks and became far more aware of how to navigate issues on the court.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen here or there … they see it, they pull each other out of it (now),” Shoemaker explained. “It’s really good because they weren’t seeing that in the beginning.”

Still, it was an emotional night for Shoemaker, who had to say goodbye to a group of seniors she coached in ninth grade.

“They are special … Mattie Garber is my mini coach,” she said. “She will go out there and pep talk everybody; it doesn’t matter how far they are down, she’s always going to do that. Allison Kelley has always been a strong Blocker and hitter. There are not many that block and hit like Allison she’s been made player of the week before over football players.

“Mariah (Bialik) is always consistent, she’s our quiet one, and no one ever knows what is going to come out of her talk wise, but she’s consistent … outside of them, I have Ashtyn Janis, and there’s a reason why she leads my team. She’s my captain. She is the fairest and most honest player I have ever seen in my eight years of coaching volleyball.”