Manhattan Basketball Coach Out Two Weeks Before Season, Per Reports

Manhattan‘s Steve Masiello has reportedly been fired two weeks before the college basketball season begins, sources told New York Times‘ Adam Zagoria it’s Tuesday.

Details regarding the school’s decision to part ways with Masiello have not been released yet. Masiello has worked as the head coach of Manhattan’s men’s basketball team since the beginning of the 2011–12 season.

The timing of the firing is interesting, though, as the team’s regular season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 when they face VCU.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt NorlanderMasiello was entering the final year of his contract and reportedly had a “shaky relationship” with Athletic director Marianne Reilly.

Manhattan and MAAC preseason Player of the Year Jose Perez commented on the reported firing on Tuesday, making it sound like the team is aware of the coaching change.

“This has been a very tough day for me and honestly speaking Coach was the most caring person I ever met he cared so much for his players and honestly speaking it would [be] very difficult for me to put on a jasper’s uniform again if Coach ain’t on those sidelines. Love you coach!”

The senior reportedly plans to enter the transfer Portal after the news of Masiello’s firing, per Jaden Daly.

Perez started at Manhattan last season after originally beginning his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb. He then transferred to Marquette but didn’t see much playing time, so he moved to Manhattan ahead of the 2021–22 season.

Associate head Coach RaShawn Stores is expected to become interim coach, per Zagor.

