Manhattan Basketball Coach Out Two Weeks Before Season, Per Reports

Manhattan‘s Steve Masiello has reportedly been fired two weeks before the college basketball season begins, sources told New York Times‘ Adam Zagoria it’s Tuesday.

Details regarding the school’s decision to part ways with Masiello have not been released yet. Masiello has worked as the head coach of Manhattan’s men’s basketball team since the beginning of the 2011–12 season.

The timing of the firing is interesting, though, as the team’s regular season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 when they face VCU.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt NorlanderMasiello was entering the final year of his contract and reportedly had a “shaky relationship” with Athletic director Marianne Reilly.

