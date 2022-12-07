Manhattan at Providence: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Providence (6-3, 0-0 Big East) begins its final week of non-conference play on Wednesday. After back-to-back games on the road, the Friars will be back at the Amica Mutual Pavilion hosting Manhattan (3-4, 1-0 MAAC). Providence is coming off of a rivalry win this weekend, taking down in-state opponent Rhode Island 88-74 on Saturday. The Friars got a balanced scoring performance in that one. Graduate guard Jared Bynum, sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins and graduate forward Clifton Moore all scored 14 points each while graduate guard Noah Locke added 13 points. The Friars shot 54% from the floor, thanks to high-efficiency shooting which saw them score 52 points in the paint.

