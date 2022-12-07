Manhattan at Providence: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Providence (6-3, 0-0 Big East) begins its final week of non-conference play on Wednesday. After back-to-back games on the road, the Friars will be back at the Amica Mutual Pavilion hosting Manhattan (3-4, 1-0 MAAC). Providence is coming off of a rivalry win this weekend, taking down in-state opponent Rhode Island 88-74 on Saturday. The Friars got a balanced scoring performance in that one. Graduate guard Jared Bynum, sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins and graduate forward Clifton Moore all scored 14 points each while graduate guard Noah Locke added 13 points. The Friars shot 54% from the floor, thanks to high-efficiency shooting which saw them score 52 points in the paint.

How to Watch the Manhattan Jaspers at Providence Friars Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Manhattan Jaspers at Providence Friars game on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

Hopkins is the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.6 points per game. He also leads the Friars in rebounds, at 8.6 per game.

Manhattan comes into Wednesday having won two of its last three games. Last time out on Sunday, the Jaspers fell to Monmouth 76-69.

