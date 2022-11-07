Mangaluru: Milagres Central School, observed ‘English Literature week’

Media Release

Mangaluru, Nov 7: Literary Week aims at infusing in the children across the classes, an appreciation, understanding and love for literature. The Milagres Central School, observed Literary Week 2022 with much aplomb in its various genres.

Competitions play a significant role in shaping and motivating children to perform to the best of their abilities and learn varied skills that aid their all-round development. Action song, Handwriting, Poem recitation, story-telling using props, ‘Design a book cover’, ‘Travel brochure’ making competition, were some of the competitions being held.

On the Final day of the Literature week, the school gathered for the grand finale of the English Literary week.

The students of grade 1 sang the nursery rhymes. Members of the Literary club portrayed an expression of peace and harmony through a dance performance. Students took part in the ‘Cultural Parade’ as some of the students dressed themselves depicting Literature authors, characters from novels and stories which left the students mesmerized.

The week-long literature Carnival thus came to a successful end. A veritable celebration of literature, the Literary Week at School was indeed a week well spent.