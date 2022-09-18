Mangaluru: District level handball tournament held at Ladyhill English higher primary school

Media Release

Mangaluru, Sep 18: The district level Primary and high school girls and boys category handball tournament 2022 was held on September 16 in the Ladyhill School Grounds, and was Sponsored by Dakshin Kannada Zilla Panchayat school education and literacy department and office of the field education officer, north zone and Ladyhill English Higher Primary School. Urwa.

The Nada Geethae was sung and then the Ladyhill Primary pupils invoked God’s Blessings to start the tournament.

Sr. Maisie, the headmistress of Ladyhill English Higher Primary School, formally welcomed the dignitaries. The competition was opened by Mangaluru Mayor Jayananda Anchan. In addition to them, Sr. Violet Tauro, joint secretary of Ladyhill Institutions and Sadananda Poonja, BEO Mlore North, were present.

Bhuvanesh, Dakshina Kannada DPO, Bharath, Mlore North TPO, Harish Rai, Mlore North PT Teachers Association president, and Vinoda CRP, Kapikad cluster were among the special invitees.

Sr Supriya AC Coordinator of Ladyhill institutions served as president for the closing and prize-distribution ceremony. Dayanand Maada, a Retired PE teacher from Canara High School in Urwa, Bharath TPO of Mlore North, Dr John Pinto, PEd director of govt PU college, Halaeyangadi, Praveen Kumar, and Veena Dsouza, PTA vice president of Ladyhill Primary were also present. The group was welcomed by Sr. Jyothi Crasta, Assistant headmistress of Ladyhill School.

A total of 17 teams from the primary school and high school divisions competed in this tournament.

Morning Star School, Bajpe won the under-14 girls division, taking first place and Bantwala Devamatha English School coming in second.

The top two schools in the under-14 boys category were Bantwala Devamatha English School and Navachethana English Medium School, Neermarga, Mlore South.

Ladyhill Victoria High School gained top position in the under-17 girls division, and Govt. High School, Pranthya, Moodabidri came in second.

Kodialbail Mlore North, St. Aloysius High School won the top spot in the boys under 17 category with Bantwala Devamatha English School coming in second.

The tournament came to an end with a joyful note as participants thanked God for His countless favors of excellent weather and their own safety during the competition.

With the prize-distribution ceremony and vote of thanks the program concluded.