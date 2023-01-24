Måneskin: “It’s not our goal to convince rock’n’roll fans that we’re real rock”

In the spring of 2021, during the last lurches of that never-ending lockdown, rock bands across the planet were getting ready to come out of hibernation. Meanwhile, Italian Quartet Måneskin were winning the Eurovision Song Contest and becoming an overnight sensation.

Their spicy, riff-driven track Zitti E Buoni took the top prize at Eurovision. It also peaked at No.17 in the UK singles chart – the highest for an Italian-language song in three decades.

