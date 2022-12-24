Mandeville wins Hannan Hustle basketball tournament – ​​Crescent City Sports

Mandeville and MVP Saleigh Berry took the title at the Hannan Hustle.

Game 1: De La Salle 48 – Hannan 60

DLS Leading Scorers: Lewis – 21, Rodgers – 8, Simons – 7

Hanna’s Leading Scorers: Sinon, Mo. – 21, Sinon, Mc. – 13, Travers – 10

Game 2: Lakeshore 47 v Kenner Discovery 37

Lakeshore Leading Scorers: Keiper – 17, Taylor – 11

KD Leading Scorers: Johnson, K. – 14, Johnson, C. – 11

Game 3: Pine 50 – Bogalusa 38

Pine Leading Scorers: Phelps, Ad. – 18, Phelps, Al. – 10, Thomas, S. – 10

Bogalusa Leading Scorers: Payne – 13, Peters – 11, Crumedy – 7

Game 4: West Jeff 43 v STA 34

West Jeff Leading Scorers: Bradley – 11, Holmes – 11, Crockett – 8

STA Leading Scorers: Lamonte – 17, Geisler, S. – 13

Game 5: De La Salle 46 – Lakeshore 35

DLS Leading Scorers: Davenport – 15, Lewis – 12, Simons – 8

Lakeshore Leading Scorers: Guillott – 10, Keiper – 9, Lacoste – 8

Game 6: Mandeville 51 v Covington 32

Mandeville Leading Scorers: Berry – 16, Benoit, H. – 8, Carter – 7

Covington Leading Scorers: Yeager – 11, Bickham – 7, Patterson – 6

Game 7: Hannan 52 v Bogalusa 47

Hanna’s Leading Scorers: Sinon, Mo. – 19, Holincheck – 17, Hoover – 8

Bogalusa Leading Scorers: Peters – 26, Payne – 10

Game 8: Kenner Discovery 41 v Pine 50

KD Leading Scorers: Alexander – 15, Johnson, K. – 8, Johnson, C. – 6

Pine Leading Scorers: Phelps, Al. — 26, Thomas, S. — 12, Phelps, Ad. – 10

Game 9: West Jeff 56 v Covington 20

West Jeff Leading Scorers: Holmes – 20, Crockett – 12, Bradley – 11

Covington Leading Scorers: Bickham – 6, Lightsy – 6

Game 10: St. Thomas Aquinas 44 v Mandeville 77 (Champions)

STA Leading Scorers: Geisler, S. – 15, Williams – 12

Mandeville Leading Scorers: Berry – 21, Benoit, H. – 15, Benoit, A. – 15

Mandeville – Saleigh Berry (MVP), Hannah Benoit, Alanna Benoit

STA—Sophia Geisler, Catherine Lamonte

West Jeff – Kyra Bradley

Covington – Tori Patterson

Pine – Alyssa Phelps

Kenner Discovery – Cam Johnson

Hannan – Miranda Holincheck

De La Salle – Danai Lewis

Lakeshore – Bri Keiper

Bogalusa — Tamerical Peters