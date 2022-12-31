Mandeville rolls over Beau Chene – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Dec. 31

Mandeville downed Beau Chene with ease Friday, 6-1.

It was a balanced effort for the Skippers with six different players each scoring a goal, including Seniors Hendrix Regaud and Dom Zapata, sophomores Ayden Daigle, Aidan Mann and Creighton Wilbanks, along with freshman Danny Zapata.

Gavin Carney got the win in goal.

Mandeville (11-2-4) will play at Northshore in a District 5-I contest next Thursday at 7 pm

Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Dec. 30

Boys

Archbishop Hannan 4, Pope John Paul II 1

Holy Cross 1, Fontainebleau 0

Mandeville 6, Beau Chene 1

West Jefferson 0, Captain Shreve 0

Girls

Country Day 8, Beau Chene 0

Fontainebleau 2, Central Lafourche 1

Mandeville 3, Country Day 0

Mount Carmel Academy 4, Dutchtown 2

Slidell 5, West Ouachita 0