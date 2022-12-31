Mandeville rolls over Beau Chene – Crescent City Sports
Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Dec. 31
Mandeville downed Beau Chene with ease Friday, 6-1.
It was a balanced effort for the Skippers with six different players each scoring a goal, including Seniors Hendrix Regaud and Dom Zapata, sophomores Ayden Daigle, Aidan Mann and Creighton Wilbanks, along with freshman Danny Zapata.
Gavin Carney got the win in goal.
Mandeville (11-2-4) will play at Northshore in a District 5-I contest next Thursday at 7 pm
Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Dec. 30
Boys
Archbishop Hannan 4, Pope John Paul II 1
Holy Cross 1, Fontainebleau 0
Mandeville 6, Beau Chene 1
West Jefferson 0, Captain Shreve 0
Girls
Country Day 8, Beau Chene 0
Fontainebleau 2, Central Lafourche 1
Mandeville 3, Country Day 0
Mount Carmel Academy 4, Dutchtown 2
Slidell 5, West Ouachita 0
