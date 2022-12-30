Mandeville edges Holy Cross—Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Friday, Dec. 30

Mandeville and Holy Cross are two of the highest ranked teams in their respective classifications.

The Skippers entered Thursday’s match with the Tigers fourth in the Division I power rankings while Holy Cross was fifth in the LHSAA Division II rankings.

The two sides played like it Thursday with Mandeville Emerging victorious, 2-1, in the Archbishop Hannan Tournament.

Max Jacketti broke a 1-1 tie, scoring the winning goal for Mandeville in the second half with both teams playing a man down with 10 on each side.

Andrew Touro had the Lone goal for the Tigers.

Both teams return to action Friday as Mandeville (10-2-4) plays Beau Chene while Holy Cross (9-2-2) will play Fontainebleau.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys

Archbishop Rummel 3, Northshore 0

Central Lafourche 5, Haynes Academy 1

ED White Catholic 2, De La Salle 1

Hahnville 2, South Terrebonne 0

Lakeshore 2, Beau Chene 0

Mandeville 2, Holy Cross 1

Northshore 1, Alexandria 0

Parkview Baptist 6, St. Charles Catholic 3

Pope John Paul II 9, Riverside Academy 0

Girls

Central Lafourche 3, Haynes Academy 0

Dominican 1, Dutchtown 1

Dutchtown 1, Fontainebleau 0

Fontainebleau 2, Destrehan 0

Mandeville 2, Baton Rouge 0

Northshore 3, Lakeshore 1

Pearl River 3, West Ouachita 1

Slidell 7, Beau Chene 1

Slidell 5, Haynes Academy 0