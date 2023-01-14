Mandarin-Englewood, Gateway Conference final 2023

Zack Kertesz stepped to the penalty spot with one target on his mind.

“A lot of thoughts go through your head but you’ve just got to stay focused,” he said. “I picked my spot and it came true.”

Still unbeaten. Still the soccer kings of Duval.

Kertesz smashed the deciding penalty to win a penalty Shootout 4-3 after regulation and overtime finished 1-1, leading Mandarin past a dogged Englewood Squad to win Friday night’s Gateway Conference high school boys soccer championship.

Mandarin Secured an elusive three-peat in the Duval County public school tournament, just as they did a decade ago, on a Gateway epic in which Englewood pressed them to the end — a game that ran so long that the Losco Regional Park lights shut off during the Trophy presentation.

But the Mustangs’ winning streak, and their three-year Gateway title streak, is still burning bright.

RAMS PROVIDE A SCARE

Before Wednesday’s semifinal against Stanton, Englewood was the only Duval County public school to remain within three goals of Mandarin (14-0-1), which is ranked third in Florida’s statewide MaxPreps rankings.

The Rams (10-5) proved tough again, testing Mandarin on the counterattack throughout the opening half with the explosive one-on-one dribbling of Zion Wise in tandem with the Positioning and technique of Jasmin Ljeskovica.

Englewood Exploited a set play for the opening goal, jumping in front when Edwin Cardona-Cardoza finished off a header before the break.

Currently, the Rams are on course for an at-large playoff berth in Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-5A.

“They’ve got some fantastic players in there, fully committed in the tackle,” Mandarin Coach Jason Cooley said.

MORE MANCINOTTI MAGIC

For the third consecutive Gateway Conference final, Antonio Mancinotti came up big for the Mustangs.

Mandarin piled on pressure over and over through the second half, but it wasn’t until the 62nd minute when Mancinotti — scorer of 30 goals in his junior campaign — found the net. Adis Mesic rounded the Englewood defense from the left, and Mancinotti finished off crisply at the far post.

Mancinotti also scored in the 2020-21 Gateway final and notched the game-winner as well against Stanton last year.