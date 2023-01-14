Mandarin-Englewood, Gateway Conference final 2023

Mandarin midfielder Adis Mesic (10) and forward Antonio Mancinotti (11) challenge for possession with Englewood forward Jasmin Ljeskovica (8) during the Gateway Conference high school boys soccer championship on January 13, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Zack Kertesz stepped to the penalty spot with one target on his mind.

“A lot of thoughts go through your head but you’ve just got to stay focused,” he said. “I picked my spot and it came true.”

Still unbeaten. Still the soccer kings of Duval.

Kertesz smashed the deciding penalty to win a penalty Shootout 4-3 after regulation and overtime finished 1-1, leading Mandarin past a dogged Englewood Squad to win Friday night’s Gateway Conference high school boys soccer championship.

Mandarin Secured an elusive three-peat in the Duval County public school tournament, just as they did a decade ago, on a Gateway epic in which Englewood pressed them to the end — a game that ran so long that the Losco Regional Park lights shut off during the Trophy presentation.

