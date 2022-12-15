MANDAN, ND (KFYR) – With a new season underway, the Mandan boys basketball team will be adopting a new style of play to better suit this year’s team.

Brandon Schafer: “We’re kind of under-sized, but most of our guys are around 6 feet tall. We don’t really have any big 5′s but I think we’re going to be able to play a lot of different ways and hopefully we can get up and down the court. Just find different ways to score. Defensively we’re going to have to do a good job of playing half-court defense and our huge focus is rebounding. Being a bit undersized, especially in the bigger positions, we have to find ways to get rebounds.”

After a 91-67 win over Sheyenne and an 88-69 win over Bismarck High, Coach Shafer thinks his 2-0 Squad has some strengths that it can play to.

Brandon Schafer: “Offensively I think we’re going to be able to score hopefully in different ways. We got guys that can get to the rim and then I do think we’ve got a bunch of guys who can stretch the floor. 1 through 5 we’ll have 5 guys on the floor who can shoot it from beyond the three-point line. So, I think being able to stretch the floor will be very advantageous to us. Defensively, hopefully our on the ball defense will be good. We need to find guys who will be willing to step in and take charge. Weaknesses offensively, we averaged 15 turnovers a game. We have to cut that down. We have to be at around 10-12 a game to be in games in our league. And then defensively, keep the ball in the middle and finish every possession with a rebound. Those are huge keys for us.”

There is one thing that senior guard Karsyn Jublanski thinks will set this team apart: Its bond.

Karsyn Jublanski: “Our motto this year is “Family Ties.” We have to be a family. We have to be connected. Everyone has to be together and if not, we’re not going to be a good team. So, everyone has to work together in every way possible.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.