Manchester United’s possible XI vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester United travel to North London on Sunday to take on league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

After last weekend’s Manchester Derby win over neighbors Manchester City, United were held to a 1-1 away to Crystal Palace in South London on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes scored with a well-taken finish after Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen linked up to play in the Portugal international to open the scoring at Selhurst Park.

After a strong first-half showing, Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to make it 2-0 and Patrick Vieira’s team grew into the game before Michael Olise’s stunning free-kick came off the bar and into the net to snatch a late draw for the Londoners .

United head south again this weekend, this time to the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta’s men await.

Brazilian midfielder Fred is expected to deputise for his compatriot Casemiro as the in-form No 6 picked up another yellow against Palace in midweek and will serve a suspension.

Ten Hag was notably frustrated by Casemiro’s booking and will have to do without the experienced midfielder against Arsenal Skipper Martin Odegaard, who will be looking to pull the strings for the Gunners.

Manchester United’s possible XI vs Arsenal

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

Ten Hag could make just one change from the side that conceded the late free-kick to Palace during the week, with Wout Weghorst getting another chance to score his first goal for the club.

A win for Arsenal would extend the gap between themselves and United to eleven points. Arsenal have won 15 of their 18 league games so far this season.

United are the only team to beat Arsenal so far this season. They defeated Arteta’s side 3-1 at Old Trafford thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace and a debut goal from Winger Antony.

United are currently fourth in the table, in the final Champions League spot, and six points ahead of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

In Sunday’s other Premier League games, Leeds take on Brentford at Elland Road, while second-placed City welcome Wolves to Manchester.