Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen scores Incredible goal for Denmark – Man United News And Transfer News

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been on fine form recently and earlier today it was announced that the Danish international had won United’s Player of the Month award.

But it’s not just at club level Eriksen has been excelling, he has also impressed on international duty too.

Last night Denmark took on Croatia in the Nations League.

Croatia took the lead as Borna Sosa bagged his first international goal for the hosts, but it was Eriksen who gave the visitors hope.

The 30-year-old equalized with a stunning long-range shot from outside the area.

He received the ball around 25 yards out, and finding himself with lots of space, he controlled it, turned and curled it into the back of the net.

However, the Danish jubilation was short lived as Croatia went ahead just two minutes later with a goal from Majer that proved to be the winner.

Eriksen’s was his third goal since he returned to the international side following a cardiac arrest in the Euro 2020 finals.

The summer signing has played in all six of United’s Premier League games so far this term and in the two Europa League games too.

He has registered two assists but has been settling in well, creating chances going forward.

After last night’s impressive strike, Reds fans will hope he can do the same against City upon his return from international duty.