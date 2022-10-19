Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspurs: Predictions, tips & betting odds

This fixture has a history of producing high scoring results and Backing lots of goals at Old Trafford on Wednesday should appeal

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening with Erik ten Hag looking for a reaction from his side.

United drew 0-0 with Newcastle at the weekend having struggled to a late 1-0 win over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League last Thursday night and the Reds have lacked a spark in the final third.

Spurs for their part head to Manchester having won their last three games in all competitions and knowing that another win would seem them move a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur latest odds

Spurs have won two of their last four visits to Old Trafford and Antonio Conte’s men are offered at 8/15 (2.87) with bet365 to claim another triumph.

United Meanwhile can be backed at 11/8 (2.37) with the draw available at 5/2 (3.50).

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur first goal scorer odds

Cristiano Ronaldo is the shortest priced player to score first at 4/1 (5.00) just ahead of England Captain Harry Kane who can be backed at 9/2 (5.50).

Heung-min Son comes next in the betting at 13/2 (7.50) with Bruno Fernandes and Antony both offered at 15/2 (8.50) for the hosts.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

This fixture is usually an entertaining encounter, with plenty of goals and Wednesday night’s Clash should continue that trend.

Both teams to score have paid out in five of the last six meetings between these sides and there is a strong argument to be had for Backing this selection once more.

Prior to the weekend stalemate with Newcastle, the Reds had scored in six consecutive league matches while Spurs have scored in 15 straight Premier League Encounters since their last blank at Brentford on 23rd April.

A high-scoring match looks likely therefore and there should be plenty of interest in opposing a clean sheet.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur tips and predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 4/7 (1.57) while combining this bet with over 2.5 goals sees the odds jump to a healthy 19/20 (1.95).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

