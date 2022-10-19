Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Boosted odds for a special treble

The north Londoners head to Manchester in good form and the odds for a special treble involving the visitors have been boosted by bet365

Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening and for this big Premier League clash, bet365 have boosted the odds of an enticing looking treble involving Antonio Conte’s side.

The odds for Heung-min Son to score at any time, Spurs to win and both teams to score have jumped from 8/1 (9.00) Thu 9/1 (10.00).

Last season’s top scorer in the Premier League, Heung-min Son took a while to get going in the 2022/23 campaign but the South Korean forward seems to have found his rhythm netting twice against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League last week to go with his recent hat-trick against Leicester City.

Son has also scored three times in the last four meetings between these sides and Backing him to do so once more makes plenty of sense.

Spurs meanwhile have won two of their last four league visits to Old Trafford and head to Manchester in decent form with three consecutive wins in all competitions which will give them plenty of confidence ahead of Wednesday’s match.

This fixture usually produces plenty of goals and excitement with both teams to score paying out in five of the last six meetings between these sides, and prior to their weekend 0-0 stalemate with Newcastle, Erik ten Hag’s men had been in strong scoring form netting in six consecutive league clashes.

The boosted odds of 9/1 (10.00) for this attractive looking treble therefore look too good to miss, for Wednesday’s Clash at Old Trafford.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365