Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Premier League side are well-fancied to claim three points in the Europa League against the lowest-ranked team in the group

Manchester United welcome Omonia Nicosia to Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the Europa League as Erik ten Hag’s side look for their third win in Group E.

The Reds were 3-2 winners when they faced the Cypriot side last week and are huge favorites to record another success against Neil Lennon’s men.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia latest odds

The hosts are offered at just 1/14 (1.07) with bet365 to overcome the side they beat by just a one goal margin last week, while Omonia are priced at 22/1 (23.00) to record the biggest win in their history.

The draw can be backed at 11/1 (12.00).

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia first goal scorer odds

Cristiano Ronaldo did not manage to score in the Cypriot capital last week although he remains the shortest priced player to break the deadlock at 9/4 (3.25).

Marcus Rashford who scored twice at the GSP stadium is offered at 5/1 (6.00) with Anthony Martial available at 19/4 (4.75).

It was Omonia’s Iranian striker Karim Ansarifard who scored first last week and the former Nottingham Forest forward is priced at 20/1 (21.00).

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia preview

United have hit some form in the final third of late with the Reds scoring over 1.5 goals in four consecutive matches.

They will be confident of racking up more strikes against an Omonia team who have conceded at least two goals in all three of their Europa League matches so far and the trip to Old Trafford is likely to be their most daunting contest in the group.

Despite losing to Real Sociedad in their last home match in the competition, United boast an excellent record in front of their own fans in the Europa League and Backing them to have few problems against much lower-ranked opposition makes sense.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia tips and predictions

The hosts are priced at 8/11 (1.73) to win both halves and this looks like the best way to invest in Manchester United in what is an extremely one-sided market.

