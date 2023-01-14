Manchester United vs. Manchester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Premier League action on Saturday features Manchester City facing Manchester United. The two Clubs will hit the pitch at 7:30 AM ET from Old Trafford, airing on Fubo Sports Network Canada. With 39 points, Manchester City is second in the league table. Manchester United has 35 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City in Canada
Manchester United and Manchester City Stats
- With 45 goals in 17 games, Manchester City is first in the Premier League. On the flip side, Manchester United has allowed 20 goals in 17 matches, fourth in the league.
- Manchester United is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (27 overall, 1.6 per game), and Manchester City is third in goals conceded (16 overall, 0.9 per game).
- Manchester City has outscored opponents 45-16, and its +29 goal differential is first in the Premier League.
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the Premier League at +7.
Manchester City Key Players
- Erling Haaland has 21 goals in 16 games — Tops on Manchester City, and first in the league.
- Phil Foden has seven goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s leader in assists, with nine (on 47 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Manchester United Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Leeds
|
W 3-1
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Everton
|
D 1-1
|
Mold
|
1/5/2023
|
Chelsea
|
W 1-0
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Manchester United
|
–
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Tottenham
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Wolverhampton
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/5/2023
|
Tottenham
|
–
|
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Nottingham Forest
|
W 3-0
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Wolverhampton
|
W 1-0
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Bournemouth
|
W 3-0
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Manchester City
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Crystal Palace
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Arsenal
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Crystal Palace
|
–
|
Mold
