Manchester United vs Everton live score updates: 1-1 at half after Coady goal cancels out Antony’s opener in FA Cup match

January 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST

Half-time reading: Amad is Shining at Sunderland but when might he be ready for United?

Even allowing for the bravado that typically accompanies a big-money signing, Manchester United felt they had secured a treasured addition when buying Amad Diallo from Atalanta two years ago.

The teenage winger had been identified as one of European football’s most prodigious talents. The £19 million ($22.8m) needed to sign him, with clauses to potentially double the initial outlay, had its risks but the potential was considered against.

“I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then the United boss. “He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

Time will tell as we near the halfway point of Amad’s four-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford still without an impression made, but the youngster has at least found a Foothold in his pursuit up the mountain.

Philip Buckingham and Mark Carey have more.

Amad is Shining at Sunderland – but when might he be ready for Manchester United?

January 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST

HT: Manchester United 1-1 Everton

A fun start to the third round of the FA Cup sees plenty of action and a goal for each side.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST

Injury time

We’re into two minutes of injury time in the first half.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST

Bursting run by Gray

42′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Gray makes an impressive run from midfield, eluding several United markers in the process. He gets into space in front of the box, but chooses to lay the ball off instead of trying a shot, and his pass is intercepted. Bright play nonetheless.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST

Chance for Eriksen!

40′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Eriksen has the ball at the edge of Everton’s box, and he looks to curl a shot towards the far post. He hits a sweet one, but it just doesn’t come down in time to hit the top corner, passing harmlessly over the crossbar.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST

Two unhappy fanbases

From chants to banners, neither of these fanbases are particularly happy with their owners these days.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST

Chances for United

31′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Eriksen lays the ball off for Antony in Everton’s box, but his effort is blocked.

The game is alternating between United pinning the visitors deep in their area and Everton looking to break on the counter, making for an open, end-to-end contest.

Moments later it’s United’s turn to counter, with Rashford trying an effort from distance that Pickford does well to Parry to safety.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST

Bruno booked

28′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Bruno loses the ball to Onana and goes through the back of him in an effort to win it back, earning himself the match’s first yellow card.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST

Getting chippy

27′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Rashford and Godfrey get in each other’s faces after the Everton player pulls the forward to the ground. Coleman gets in the middle to calm things down before the referee has a chat with both offenders.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST

Martial loves facing Everton

With his assist on Antony’s opening goal, Anthony Martial now has seven goals and four assists in 14 career games against Everton.

They’re his favorite opponent.

Carl Anka

January 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST

Coady’s equalizer – UK Readers

British Readers can see Everton’s equalizer here:

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST

Coady’s equalizer – US Readers

American Readers can see Everton’s equalizer here:

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST

Pickford denies Martial!

17′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Rashford plays in Martial on the left wing and he forces a great save from Pickford to keep the game level!

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST

Coady’s equalizer

Onana plays in Maupay on the right side, who pokes the ball at De Gea from a tight angle. The goalkeeper isn’t ready for it, and the ball deflects off his feet and sits near the goal line for a moment before Coady pounces on the loose ball to level the match.

A bad goal for United to concede but game on!

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST

GOAL! Everton equalise!

14′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Coady levels!

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST

Chance for Everton!

13′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton

Gray fires a decent shot from the edge of United’s towards the near post, and he nearly beats De Gea. A warning sign for United.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST

Antony’s goal

Have a look at United’s brilliant start here:

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST

Lampard under pressure

Frank Lampard already on the touchline looking animated, compared to a more reserved Erik ten Hag.

Carl Anka

January 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST

Antony’s goal

5′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton

Martial wins the ball in midfield and plays it out wide to Rashford. He runs at his defender before putting in a perfect cross for Antony to slide and tap the ball in.

A terrible start for Everton, whose defense did not acquit itself well there at all.

Michael Dominski

January 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST

GOAL! United lead already!

4′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton

Rashford sets up Antony!

Michael Dominski

