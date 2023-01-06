Manchester United vs Everton live score updates: 1-1 at half after Coady goal cancels out Antony’s opener in FA Cup match
January 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
Half-time reading: Amad is Shining at Sunderland but when might he be ready for United?
Even allowing for the bravado that typically accompanies a big-money signing, Manchester United felt they had secured a treasured addition when buying Amad Diallo from Atalanta two years ago.
The teenage winger had been identified as one of European football’s most prodigious talents. The £19 million ($22.8m) needed to sign him, with clauses to potentially double the initial outlay, had its risks but the potential was considered against.
“I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then the United boss. “He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”
Time will tell as we near the halfway point of Amad’s four-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford still without an impression made, but the youngster has at least found a Foothold in his pursuit up the mountain.
Philip Buckingham and Mark Carey have more.
Amad is Shining at Sunderland – but when might he be ready for Manchester United?
January 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST
HT: Manchester United 1-1 Everton
A fun start to the third round of the FA Cup sees plenty of action and a goal for each side.
January 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
Injury time
We’re into two minutes of injury time in the first half.
January 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
Bursting run by Gray
42′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Gray makes an impressive run from midfield, eluding several United markers in the process. He gets into space in front of the box, but chooses to lay the ball off instead of trying a shot, and his pass is intercepted. Bright play nonetheless.
January 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
Chance for Eriksen!
40′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Eriksen has the ball at the edge of Everton’s box, and he looks to curl a shot towards the far post. He hits a sweet one, but it just doesn’t come down in time to hit the top corner, passing harmlessly over the crossbar.
January 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
Two unhappy fanbases
From chants to banners, neither of these fanbases are particularly happy with their owners these days.
A “Stand Up If You Hate Glazers” chant has spread through Old Trafford.
1-1, 36 min
January 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
Chances for United
31′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Eriksen lays the ball off for Antony in Everton’s box, but his effort is blocked.
The game is alternating between United pinning the visitors deep in their area and Everton looking to break on the counter, making for an open, end-to-end contest.
Moments later it’s United’s turn to counter, with Rashford trying an effort from distance that Pickford does well to Parry to safety.
January 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
Bruno booked
28′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Bruno loses the ball to Onana and goes through the back of him in an effort to win it back, earning himself the match’s first yellow card.
January 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Getting chippy
27′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Rashford and Godfrey get in each other’s faces after the Everton player pulls the forward to the ground. Coleman gets in the middle to calm things down before the referee has a chat with both offenders.
January 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST
Martial loves facing Everton
With his assist on Antony’s opening goal, Anthony Martial now has seven goals and four assists in 14 career games against Everton.
They’re his favorite opponent.
January 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
January 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
January 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
Pickford denies Martial!
17′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Rashford plays in Martial on the left wing and he forces a great save from Pickford to keep the game level!
January 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
Coady’s equalizer
Onana plays in Maupay on the right side, who pokes the ball at De Gea from a tight angle. The goalkeeper isn’t ready for it, and the ball deflects off his feet and sits near the goal line for a moment before Coady pounces on the loose ball to level the match.
A bad goal for United to concede but game on!
January 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
GOAL! Everton equalise!
14′ Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Coady levels!
January 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
Chance for Everton!
13′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton
Gray fires a decent shot from the edge of United’s towards the near post, and he nearly beats De Gea. A warning sign for United.
January 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST
Antony’s goal
Have a look at United’s brilliant start here:
January 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
Lampard under pressure
Frank Lampard already on the touchline looking animated, compared to a more reserved Erik ten Hag.
January 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
Antony’s goal
5′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton
Martial wins the ball in midfield and plays it out wide to Rashford. He runs at his defender before putting in a perfect cross for Antony to slide and tap the ball in.
A terrible start for Everton, whose defense did not acquit itself well there at all.
January 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST
GOAL! United lead already!
4′ Manchester United 1-0 Everton
Rashford sets up Antony!
