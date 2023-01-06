Manchester United vs Everton live score updates: 1-1 at half after Coady goal cancels out Antony’s opener in FA Cup match

January 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST

Even allowing for the bravado that typically accompanies a big-money signing, Manchester United felt they had secured a treasured addition when buying Amad Diallo from Atalanta two years ago.

The teenage winger had been identified as one of European football’s most prodigious talents. The £19 million ($22.8m) needed to sign him, with clauses to potentially double the initial outlay, had its risks but the potential was considered against.

“I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then the United boss. “He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

Time will tell as we near the halfway point of Amad’s four-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford still without an impression made, but the youngster has at least found a Foothold in his pursuit up the mountain.

Philip Buckingham and Mark Carey have more.

(Photo: Getty Images)