Manchester United vs Arsenal: Predictions, betting odds & tips

Arsenal have a difficult task of maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season when they take on Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners have won all five of their top-flight matches this term heading into the meeting at Old Trafford.

However, United are in fine form of late, having won three matches in a row to recover from their disappointing start to the season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal latest odds

United are the slight favorites to get the three points, with bet365 offering odds of 6/4 (2.5) for a home win.

Arsenal are the underdogs despite their excellent form and can be backed at odds of 17/10 (2.7) while the draw is priced at 5/2 (3.5).

Manchester United vs Arsenal first goal scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has not started any of the last three matches for United but is the favorite to get the first goal of the game on Sunday at odds of 9/2 (5.5), while compatriot Bruno Fernandes is priced at 15/2 (8.5) to break the deadlock.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus scored the first goal of the game as the Gunners beat Aston Villa 2-1 this week and is priced at 11/2 (6.5) to get the first goal and Eddie Nketiah is 13/2 (7.5) to Strike first.

Manchester United vs Arsenal preview

United Coach Erik ten Hag is not sure if new signing Antony will be included in the Squad for the weekend’s game.

The Brazilian trained with his teammates for the first time on Friday and the Coach will make a decision on Saturday.

His presence could come as a big boost to the Red Devils as Anthony Martial has been ruled out through injury.

Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale may be able to feature for Arsenal, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to miss the clash.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are both out.

Manchester United vs Arsenal tips and predictions

These two teams are in excellent goal scoring form in recent weeks, so Backing both teams to score at 4/7 (1.57) looks worth the gamble.

Manchester United vs Arsenal UK TV details

Manchester United vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

