Manchester United Scouts impressed by £10m goal machine they once let go

Manchester United are interested in signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Brereton Diaz has established himself as one of the best Strikers in the Championship, and Premier League Giants Manchester United are among the Clubs who are keen on securing the services of the Chile international when the transfer window opens in January.

The 23-year-old has been superb for Blackburn over the years, having initially spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Ewood Park from Nottingham Forest before making the deal permanent.

Brereton Diaz has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 20 Championship Appearances for Rovers so far this season.

The young striker has also scored one goal in two substitute appearances in the League Cup this campaign.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the former Forest striker scored 22 goals and gave three assists in 34 Championship starts for Rovers.

Brereton Diaz is out of contract at Blackburn at the end of the season, and, according to 90min, Manchester United are keen on signing the youngster and are ready to make a move for them in the January transfer window.

The striker has reportedly told Rovers that he will not sign a new contract.

This means that Blackburn face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer, so they could be tempted to cash in on him in January.

United Scouts have watched Brereton Diaz regularly in action this season, and the former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners could make a bid for him.

The report has claimed that Blackburn could sell the youngster for £10 million in January.

However, United are facing competition for Brereton Diaz from a number of clubs, both in England and in Mainland Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all scouted the striker this season.

Leeds United, Bournemouth Sevilla, Ajax, Union Berlin, Atalanta, Sassuolo and Salernitana have also been linked with the 23-year-old.

Arsenal, who are the Premier League leaders, have also been linked.

Everton wanted to sign the youngster in the January transfer window and remain keen.

Interestingly for United, Brereton Diaz was on their books when he was just starting out.

The striker was in the United set-up from 2006 until 2013 before he was let go and he moved to Stoke City.

Blackburn are second in the Championship table at the moment with 36 points from 20 matches, just two points behind leaders Burnley.

Meanwhile, United find themselves fifth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 13 matches, three points behind fourth-placed

