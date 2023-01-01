Manchester United plot move to sign Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to a report referenced in a national newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Chelsea do have an option to buy back their former striker. However, the London side isn’t interested at the moment, and it is believed that United are monitoring the situation closely and would likely move to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford.

United seeking depth up front

Manager Erik ten Hag is the market to bring a striker to the club as United are pushing for a Champions League berth this season. The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the standings having won four out of their five league games. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford look rejuvenated leading the line but its no secret that both prefer playing out wide on the wings.

Abraham would thus be a Fantastic addition for United who has scored 31 goals for Roma in 73 games since joining the Giallorossi in the summer of 2021. The report from Italy claims that Abraham is no longer ‘untouchable’ and ‘nontransferable.’

Moreover, it is believed that Abraham could have significant salary demands which Roma wouldn’t be able to compete should United come calling. Abraham however hasn’t set the ground running this season like he did in his first campaign in Italy and was ignored by Gareth Southgate for England’s World Cup Squad in Qatar.

Golden opportunity for Abraham

Moving for Abraham would be a wise move from United as the player is already accustomed to the Premier League, and it could revive his England career. The transfer fee that Roma would command for letting Abraham go isn’t known yet, but it is believed that the Italian outfit will likely sell the player to raise funds.

The striker has forged a great bond with manager Jose Mourinho in Rome, and it remains to be seen if the former United manager would let the striker go without a proper replacement in January.

In other news this week, Manchester United have been linked with Jonathan David from Lille. Plus, you can add Joao Felix to that list in the role of attacking midfielder.

United were also previously interested in Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, but the 23-year-old joined Liverpool last week in a £37m deal that could rise to £44m with add-ons.

Photo: IMAGO / sportphoto24