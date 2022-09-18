Manchester United loanee Charlie Wellens scores first senior goal

Manchester United loanee Charlie Wellens scored his first senior goal which was a late winner to help Oldham Athletic beat Eastleigh 3-2.

In the 88th minute, Wellens received the ball and fired home a beautiful shot from the left of the box, to win the game for the Latics.

It was the 19-year-old’s third straight start for the National League side and his late strike ensured that departing manager John Sheridan picked up a win in his final game in charge of the club.

The teenager, who is embarking on his first loan spell away from Manchester United, will be hoping to establish himself as a regular under the new Latics manager.

Having fallen out of the English Football League after suffering relegation from League Two last season, Sheridan won his last match in charge at Boundary Park.





🏆 WORLD CUP NEWS

{{#articles}} {{/articles}}





Charlie Wellens scores first senior goal

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Charlie’s dad Richie Wellens played for Oldham and also had a stint in charge of the Latics.

Charlie’s loan spell at Boundary Park is only expected to run until January, but if he manages to kick on after his impressive start to life in senior football, the Latics may look to extend his loan until the end of the campaign.

The right-back made three Premier League 2 appearances for United’s Under-21s side, who are managed by Mark Dempsey, before making the switch to Oldham.

He scored in United’s first Premier League 2 goals of the campaign which came in a 3-1 win defeat to Arsenal.

Last season, Wellens, who trained with Erik ten Hag’s United first team prior to the club departing for our pre-season tour, scored one goal and provided six assists from 25 Premier League 2 matches.

Prior to his loan spell with Oldham, Wellens’ only experience playing against senior sides came via four EFL Trophy appearances.

From 76 matches for the United Under-18 and now Under-21 sides, Wellens has 10 goals and 11 assists to his name.

Show all

Passionate Football fan that completed an NCTJ-accredited Diploma in Multimedia Sports Journalism in 2016.