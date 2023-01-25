Manchester United and Chelsea want to sign 14-goal star – 101 Great Goals

The player in question is Victor Osimhen. Osimhen is currently plying his trade in Serie A with Napoli, where he has scored 41 and assisted 13 in 80 outings to date.

14 of those goals have come in 19 outings across all competitions this term – a solid record and one much better than any of United and Chelsea’s current striker options.

Anthony Martial is not a no.9 and Wout Weghorst, whilst he could prove useful in the second half of 2022/23, is not a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lack any sort of decent no.9 at present with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang past his best and now a Fringe player behind Kai Havertz.

As a result, it was not too surprising to see the Nigerian linked with the Premier League Giants over the last few weeks.

Now, according to a report from Italian journalist Ciro Vanerato, Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking department with the signing of the Nigerian striker.

Venerato said: “If Osimhen’s representatives or the footballer show the desire to have new experiences elsewhere, Napoli could sell him for very high figures of €120m or €140m.

“Many top Clubs are on the Nigerian: first and foremost Real Madrid, because Carlo Ancelotti dotes on him, then Manchester United, Tottenham (if Harry Kane leaves) and Chelsea.”

