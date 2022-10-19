Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

Manchester United have been absolutely dominant at Old Trafford but Tottenham have somehow made it to half-time with it still goalless. The hosts had 19 shots in the opening 45 minutes, but none were good enough to beat Hugo Lloris.

Marcus Rashford, brought straight back into the starting lineup by Erik ten Hag, had the best chance as he was played through on goal by Fred, but his low Strike was brilliantly kept out by Lloris. Antony’s curling Strike from outside the box did beat the Frenchman, only to flick off the outside of the post.

Fred had a number of shots himself from distance, many of them wayward though. Spurs had the Odd moment on the break, with Harry Kane’s shot from a tight angle comfortably saved, but on the whole it was really poor from Antonio Conte’s side. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!