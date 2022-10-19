Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today
Manchester United have been absolutely dominant at Old Trafford but Tottenham have somehow made it to half-time with it still goalless. The hosts had 19 shots in the opening 45 minutes, but none were good enough to beat Hugo Lloris.
Marcus Rashford, brought straight back into the starting lineup by Erik ten Hag, had the best chance as he was played through on goal by Fred, but his low Strike was brilliantly kept out by Lloris. Antony’s curling Strike from outside the box did beat the Frenchman, only to flick off the outside of the post.
Fred had a number of shots himself from distance, many of them wayward though. Spurs had the Odd moment on the break, with Harry Kane’s shot from a tight angle comfortably saved, but on the whole it was really poor from Antonio Conte’s side. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
FT: Man United 2-0 Tottenham
United with their most convincing display of the Ten Hag era.
Rampant all night, Fred and Fernandes with the goals and it could easily have been a heavier defeat for Spurs.
Plenty of questions for Conte’s side after that.
90+1 min: Four minutes added on at Old Trafford.
Shaw and Elanga keeping it between themselves on the left wing, Spurs with everyone behind the ball just looking to avoid further punishment now.
89 mins: Final two changes from Conte, as Skipp and Spence replace Bentancur and Perisic.
United in no rush to take any throw-ins now, happy to take their time and enjoy every one of these final seconds.
86 min: Lucas takes a thump from Varane – sure the Brazilian is absolutely thrilled to be on the pitch right now. Painful one to the side of the head but he’s fine to continue.
Bentancur whips a cross into the box, Dalot flicks it away to safety.
83 mins: Sessegnon, Sanchez and Lucas all brought on as Conte finally turns to his bench. Doherty, Dier and Bissouma the three to make way.
Going to have to be quite the impact from those three to turn this around.
81 mins: Rashford with a great pass in behind for Fernandes, he’s clean through on goal.
He goes round Lloris, finishes into an empty net but the offside flag is up as he wheels away in celebration.
77 mins: McTominay is for Antony, Ten Hag wants a bit more of a solid base in midfield as United look to see this out.
Dalot heads over the bar, Spurs struggling to even get a touch of the ball and United look like a side that wants more goals.
74 mins: Rashford passed Dier far too easily, onto his right foot into the box.
Powerful Strike again, Lloris gets down superbly to turn it behind for a corner. He’s stopped this from being a mauling.
Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford
That is probably that. Spurs deserve nothing from this game and they are on course for a pasting after Fernandes’ doubles the hosts’ lead. A year into Antonio Conte’s rebuild, and Spurs still look so brittle in these big away games.
