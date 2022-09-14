Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has Unreal goal vs. Borussia Dortmund

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Erling Haaland’s addition to Manchester City this past string. The 22-year-old superstar Norwegian striker is one of the best pure finishers in the world and has one of the brighter futures of any young player in soccer.

In just his ninth official appearance with Manchester City during the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, Haaland was up against his former team Borussia Dortmund (+1400). They showed why the powdered-blue soccer power made a move to acquire his incredibly talented services.

In the 84th minute of a tense 1-1 affair, Haaland completed a perfect run towards the goal box and a positively ridiculously acrobatic goal in mid-air:

Just … how? Haaland is almost entirely flat in the air when he gets a touch on that pass. Just ridiculous.

In reaction, Haaland notably declined to celebrate the goal against his former teammates. Nevertheless, the striker’s goal ended up being the game-winner for Manchester City. And as a result of the play, the soccer world was reminded about what unique ability the Talisman brings to the table.

Soccer fans couldn’t believe Haaland’s mid-air wizardry for his goal



Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.