Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City continue their title charge as they host Wolves who are fighting for safety

A high-flying Manchester City outfit hosts a struggling Wolves’ team as two teams from opposite sides of the table take part in a Clash at the Etihad.

Jumping over the barrier of three successive defeats, Pep Guardiola’s men enter the competition with confidence. The Sky Blues came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Antonio Conte’s Tottenham last week.

And the Spanish manager would want to emerge victorious once again to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal. Although Pep Guardiola’s blast towards his players after the game against Spurs might be pointing to bigger issues.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager feels City failed to show “fire” and there was a lack of “passion” that could destroy City’s dreams of a third successive title. On the other hand, the City players would want to restore the faith of the manager in them by putting out a glittering display against Wolves.

Julien Lopetgui’s Sole focus might have now shifted to Surviving in the Premier League with Wolves after the club was dumped out of the FA Cup mid-week. A team battling for relegation, the English outfit is seeded in the 16th spot as they compete for safety.

The biggest headache for Lopetgui has been his forward battery who has failed to convert chances leaving Wolves in despair. The underdogs of the fixture will look to challenge history as they compete against a massive opponent.

Manchester City has defeated Wolves 9 times out of 10 in their previous Encounters at the Etihad. The only blotch was Wolves’ 2019 visit to Manchester, where the travelers won 2-0.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers probable line-ups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): You; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Hwang, Cunha, Podence

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE updates

Manchester City’s upcoming fixtures

Manchester City’s next Encounter is with Arsenal in the FA Cup 4th Round on the 28th of January at the Etihad. Guardiola’s men then travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspurs on the 5th of February before welcoming Aston Villa on the 12th of February.