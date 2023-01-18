Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The reigning Premier League Champions must beat the London side if they are to remain in the title race

Manchester City host Tottenham on Thursday with the aim of narrowing the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City need to bounce back from their 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United at the weekend and come up against a Tottenham side going through a spell of inconsistency.

Manchester City vs Tottenham latest odds

After losing to Southampton in the Carabao Cup and then going down against United, City are on an unusually bad streak. Nevertheless, they are the favorites to win this game at odds of 4/11 (1.36) with bet365.

The visitors, who were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the weekend, are offered at the price of 15/2 (8.50) with the draw at 4/1 (5.00).

Manchester City vs Tottenham first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland has not scored in his last three matches, but the striker is the favorite to get the first goal in this game at 21/10 (3.10) while team-mate Julian Alvarez is priced at 15/4 (4.75).

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s top scorer with 15 goals in the league and is priced at 7/1 (8.00) to open the scoring against City.

Manchester City vs Tottenham preview

City are in dire need of a win if they are to remain in the fight for the Premier League title. They are now eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal and cannot afford another slip up.

However, Coach Pep Guardiola said recently that he no longer cares about the top-flight this season because he feels they cannot win the title.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Coach Antonio Conte is under pressure amid his team’s inconsistency.

They have won five and lost four of their last 10 matches in all competitions, seeing them drop to fifth and five points behind fourth place in the league.

Manchester City vs Tottenham tips and predictions

Tottenham have conceded two or more goals in eight of their last nine Premier League matches, so Backing over 2.5 goals at 8/15 (1.53) looks like a smart bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365