Manchester City vs Sevilla: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Blues are clear favorites to claim a win against their out-of-form opponents in their final game of the Champions League group stage

Manchester City welcome Sevilla to the Etihad stadium on matchday six of the Champions League on Wednesday night with nothing at stake for either side.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already secured the top spot in the group, while their La Liga opponents are guaranteed to finish in third place.

It is therefore a chance for both teams to rest players ahead of a big weekend of domestic action.

Manchester City vs Sevilla latest odds

City won comfortably 4-0 in Seville when the sides met on matchday one and they can be backed at 1/4 (1.25) with bet365 to record another triumph.

The visitors for their part are enduring a torrid season and are currently in the relegation zone of the Spanish topflight.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men are offered at 10/1 (11.00) to claim a win with the draw at 5/1 (6.00).

Manchester City vs Sevilla first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland will not feature on Wednesday night with the Norwegian striker being rested.

It could be a chance for Julian Alvarez to start and the Argentine is offered at 7/2 (4.50) to open the scoring ahead of Riyad Mahrez at 13/2 (7.50) and Kevin De Bruyne at 7/1 (8.00).

For Sevilla, Kasper Dolberg, Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez are all offered at 14/1 (15.00) to score first.

Manchester City vs Sevilla preview

The Blues have conceded just one goal in five matches in Group G and against a goal-shy Sevilla side that defensive solidity should continue on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish side did win their matchday five Clash against Copenhagen 3-0, but they were extremely fortunate in that game with the goals coming late on after the Danes had twice hit the woodwork.

Pep Guardiola is likely to use the game to give some minutes to Squad players, although Sampaoli looks set to do exactly the same thing and City have by far a Stronger Squad meaning they should be able to secure another comfortable win.

Manchester City vs Sevilla tips and predictions

City are priced at 4/5 (1.80) to score in both halves which looks like an excellent bet, while Backing the hosts to win without conceding at 6/5 (2.20) also looks tempting.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

