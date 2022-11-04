Manchester City vs Fulham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Premier League Champions have been in great goal scoring form heading into the top-flight Clash against Fulham

Manchester City will be desperate to pick up three points this weekend to ensure they can leapfrog Arsenal into the top spot in the Premier League in the anticipation that the current leaders slip up against Chelsea. Pep Guardiola’s men take on Fulham looking to make it three straight wins in the top-flight and go above Arsenal before the latter’s tough trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

But getting the better of Fulham may not be a walk in the park for the reigning champions, as the visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the league.

Manchester City vs Fulham latest odds

The home team are Massive Favorites to emerge victorious from this clash, with bet365 offering them at odds of 1/8 (1.13).

Fulham are huge underdogs to win as they are priced at 16/1 (19.00) with the draw available odds of 17/2 (9.50).

Manchester City vs Fulham first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland could be back in the team for this game and will be hoping to maintain his incredible form by getting the first goal of this game. He is priced at odds of 7/4 (2.75) to do so while team-mate Julian Alvarez is priced at 10/3 (4.33).

Aleksandar Mitrovic is Fulham’s top scorer with nine goals and is the visitors’ lowest-priced player to open the scoring at 12/1 (13.00) while Carlos Vinicius is available at 20/1 (21.00) to get the game’s first goal.

Manchester City vs Fulham preview

Fulham have been surprisingly strong throughout the first half of the Premier League season.

They sit seventh in the table and are unbeaten in their last four games – picking up eight points across clashes against Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Leeds and Everton.

City have been in excellent form overall despite their 1-0 loss at Liverpool recently. They have no fresh injury concerns heading into this game, but Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are still missing for the home team.

Super striker Erling Haaland is expected to return to the team for this clash, having missed City’s last two matches with an injury.

Manchester City vs Fulham tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in all of City’s last 13 home games in the English top flight, a bet that is available at odds of 2/7 (1.29) while those who expect the home team to win big in this game can back them with a -2 Handicap at 10/11 (1.91).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365